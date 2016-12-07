Cuban migrants: Castro’s death, arrest fears delayed journey

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — A group of Cuban migrants who came ashore in the Florida Keys say Fidel Castro’s death delayed their journey.

The 10 men and three women landed on Big Pine Key early Tuesday in a homemade boat. Federal authorities say they’re the first Cuban migrants to make it to U.S. soil since the longtime Cuban leader’s death Nov. 25.

One of the migrants, Lueje Mestre, told WFOR-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2gCHxqi ) that “police were everywhere” in Cuba after Castro died. Mestre said the group delayed leaving until early Monday to avoid arrest in Cuba.

Mestre and others in the group told the news station they didn’t want to discuss Castro’s death because they were afraid of causing trouble for relatives in Cuba.

Postrille Abad criticized the celebrations in South Florida that followed Castro’s death, calling them “ugly.”