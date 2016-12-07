Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Cuban migrants: Castro’s death, arrest fears delayed journey

 
Share

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — A group of Cuban migrants who came ashore in the Florida Keys say Fidel Castro’s death delayed their journey.

The 10 men and three women landed on Big Pine Key early Tuesday in a homemade boat. Federal authorities say they’re the first Cuban migrants to make it to U.S. soil since the longtime Cuban leader’s death Nov. 25.

One of the migrants, Lueje Mestre, told WFOR-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2gCHxqi ) that “police were everywhere” in Cuba after Castro died. Mestre said the group delayed leaving until early Monday to avoid arrest in Cuba.

Mestre and others in the group told the news station they didn’t want to discuss Castro’s death because they were afraid of causing trouble for relatives in Cuba.

Postrille Abad criticized the celebrations in South Florida that followed Castro’s death, calling them “ugly.”