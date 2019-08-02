3 teenagers drown in Mississippi’s Biloxi River

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi coroner has identified three 14-year-olds who drowned in the Biloxi River.

Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed that Travis Roberson, Javonte Johnson and Eric Smith Jr. were pulled from the water Thursday evening. Their deaths were determined to be accidental drownings.

Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt told news outlets that witnesses said the boys appeared to be struggling in the water.

WLOX reports Switzer said a large group was together when one of the boys began struggling and another boy went into the water to help but also began to struggle. A third boy tried to rescue the other two, but all three went underwater and never resurfaced.