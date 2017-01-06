Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Corzine to pay $5M penalty to resolve MF Global case

By MARCY GORDON
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jon Corzine, the former New Jersey governor who led the collapsed brokerage MF Global, has been ordered to pay a $5 million penalty for his role in the firm’s alleged illegal use of almost $1 billion in customer funds.

A federal court in Manhattan on Thursday issued the order against Corzine, in line with civil charges brought against him in 2013 by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Following the stunning collapse of the big Wall Street firm in late 2011, the CFTC alleged that MF Global dipped into customer funds in a vain attempt to remain solvent. Corzine failed to closely supervise the handling of customer money by the firm’s employees, according to the order.

Corzine, who was the CEO of Wall Street powerhouse Goldman Sachs before entering politics in 2000, was banned by the court order from serving as an official or employee of any commodities trading firm. He also was banned from trading other people’s money in most commodities and other investments regulated by the CFTC, with some limited exceptions.

Other news
FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, at the WGN9 studios, Oct. 18, 2022, in Chicago. Crisis pregnancy centers, which often pop up near abortion facilities to offer information about alternatives to the procedure, face penalties if they disseminate misleading or untruthful information after action by Pritzker on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Misleading clients on abortion could cost Illinois pregnancy centers
FILE - People stand by cases of bottled water as the City of Germantown gives them out to residents on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Forest Hill Elementary School in Germantown, Tenn. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, the city of Germantown told its 40,000 residents that they can resume using tap water for drinking and showering, a week after they were ordered to stay away after diesel full spilled into a reservoir at a treatment plant and tainted the Memphis suburb's supply. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)
A Tennessee city can drink its tap water again, a week after a fuel spill tainted its supply
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Video of giant Barbie walking in Dubai was computer generated, not a hologram

A related order issued by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero imposed a $500,000 penalty on Edith O’Brien, an assistant treasurer at the firm who had the authority to approve transfers of customer money. She was said to have aided and abetted MF Global’s alleged violations. O’Brien was put under a similar trading ban, but only for 18 months.

O’Brien’s attorney Christopher Barber declined to comment.

The court action brought the resolution of a five-year legal drama, enabling Corzine to avoid a trial that had been set to begin in October. He had denied wrongdoing from the outset and insisted he didn’t order anyone at MF Global to divert customer funds.

The action blessed settlements that the CFTC reached with Corzine and O’Brien earlier. Under the order, they neither admitted nor denied the regulators’ allegations against them.

Corzine said he was pleased that the matter was resolved. “I have accepted responsibility for (MF Global’s) failure, and I deeply regret the impact it had on customers, employees, shareholders and others,” he said in a statement. “I remain gratified that several years ago all customer money was recovered and returned to MF Global customers.”

The trustee overseeing the liquidation of MF Global’s brokerage operations eventually recovered and returned the missing money to customers, tracing it to banks that held accounts for the firm. The trustee, James Giddens, announced in April 2014 that 100 percent of the money had been recovered for customers.

Giddens also joined a lawsuit filed by MF Global customers against Corzine and the other top executives. That litigation was settled for $132 million last July.

New York-based MF Global imploded after a disastrous $6.3 billion bet on European countries’ debt. The firm filed for bankruptcy protection on Oct. 31, 2011. The $41 billion bankruptcy was the eighth-largest in U.S. history at the time and one of Wall Street’s biggest. About $1.2 billion in customer money was discovered to be missing.

The regulators had said that MF Global moved the money out of client accounts within days as the firm’s cash dried up. The misuse of customer funds was on a scale never seen before, CFTC officials said. Corzine failed to fix MF Global’s deficient controls and to prevent the firm from dipping into customer money, they said.

It was the first time in the 150-year history of the U.S. futures markets that customer funds disappeared in the failure of a commodities brokerage, according to lawmakers.

Much of the missing money belonged to farmers, ranchers and other business owners who bought and sold financial contracts with MF Global to reduce their risks from the fluctuating prices of corn, wheat and other commodities.

Amid the billowing scandal, Corzine stepped down as MF Global chief on Nov. 4, 2011.

Under Corzine’s leadership, the firm bet $6.3 billion on debt issued by Italy, Spain and other European nations with troubled economies. The bonds plummeted in value in the weeks before MF Global’s failure as fears intensified that some European countries might default.

Corzine, 70, was a prominent Democratic politician and a major fundraiser for Democrats. He stepped from Wall Street into politics in 2000, dipping into his personal fortune to fund a hugely expensive and successful bid for the U.S. Senate from New Jersey. He later became governor of the state. Corzine took the top job at MF Global in March 2010 after losing a bid for a second term as governor to Republican Chris Christie. His plan was to remake MF Global from a modest brokerage firm into a major Wall Street player.

For months, the regulators investigated whether the missing customer money was improperly used to cover MF Global’s short-term needs when its trading partners lost confidence in the firm and demanded the cash owed them.

The Justice Department conducted a criminal investigation of MF Global; no criminal charges have been brought.