Woman gets 60 years in 1988 killing of abducted Indiana mom

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Woman gets 60 years in 1988 killing of abducted Indiana mom

 
Share

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A woman convicted in the 1988 beating death of a pregnant Indiana mother was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison by a judge who called the killing “the worst of the worst kind of murder.”

A jury convicted Barbara Brewster, 56, of murder in Miriam Rice’s slaying after two of her own children testified against her during the June trial.

Rice, 28, was four months pregnant and the mother of a 3-year-old son when she was abducted while walking her dog in June 1988. She was found dead from multiple skull fractures about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from her South Bend home.

According to testimony from Rice’s children, their mother’s boyfriend, George Kearney, abducted Rice then told Brewster to either kill the woman or he would kill all of them. Rice’s slaying went unsolved for three decades, until after Kearney agreed to speak with investigators in March 2016. Kearney died of cancer at age 77 this year, days after he entered a guilty plea.

Other news
FILE - Republican Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden attends an agriculture and rural issues roundtable hosted by the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Wisconsin on June 28, 2021, in Onalaska, Wis. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., yelled and cursed at high school-aged pages for the U.S. Senate during a late night tour of the Capitol this week, action that elicited a bipartisan rebuke from Senate leaders. Van Orden issued a statement Thursday that did not deny the incident happened as reported, saying “bad press has never bothered me.” (Peter Thomson/La Crosse Tribune via AP, File)
Senate rebukes Wisconsin congressman who yelled vulgarities at high school-age pages
FILE - The House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Jan. 5, 2023. On Friday, July 28, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming a new law passed by Congress “allows you to permanently remove any negative debt” from your credit report that is over two years old. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mike McDaniel confident in Dolphins’ CB depth amid Jalen Ramsey injury

During Friday’s hearing, Brewster maintained her innocence, but St. Joseph County Judge John Marnocha replied that the evidence was against her, the South Bend Tribune reported .

“This is a case that shakes the core of any decent, moral person,” Marnocha said. “This is the worst of the worst kind of murder.”

When Kearney went to police in 2016, he told them he had been getting letters from Brewster’s daughter about his involvement in Rice’s death while serving prison time for an unrelated crime. He told officers that in order to “clear his name,” he came forward to claim that it was Brewster who killed Rice.

That led investigators to Brewster’s children. Her son, Robert South, testified that he was in a van with Brewster and Kearney after the couple left a makeshift campsite to get food. Brewster and Kearney were fighting when they saw Rice walking her dog, he said.

South, who was 6 at the time, testified he saw Kearney drag Rice into the van and tell Brewster to kill the woman. He said his mother then beat Rice in the head with tools that were in the van. South said he had been traumatized by the killing his entire life but never told anyone because Kearney threatened to kill him.

Brewster’s daughter, Paula Brooks, was 7 at the time of the killing. She testified that she was at the campsite when she heard screams and a woman begging for her life nearby. She said Kearney, Brewster and South later returned to the campsite covered in blood, and the next day her mother made her clean blood out of the van.

Rice’s family thanked prosecutors and investigators Friday.

“No verdict will reverse these loses and a part of our lives remains gone forever,” the family said in a statement.

___

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com