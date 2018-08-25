FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Flagstaff thinning project set to continue in coming week

 
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The next phase of a forest thinning project on Flagstaff’s northwest side is expected to begin in the coming week and continue into late September.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the project by Coconino County and the Greater Flagstaff Forests Partnership is intended to reduce the risk of wildfire and create defensible space.

The project area covers 57 acres (23 hectares) behind Sechrist Elementary School.

Log trucks removing material from the area will increase traffic on Fort Valley Road, though truck traffic will be restricted during parts of the day.