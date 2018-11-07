Russian tycoon Rybolovlev charged in Monaco

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
PARIS (AP) — A Monaco magistrate filed charges Wednesday against Russian tycoon Dimitri Rybolovlev, the owner of the principality’s soccer club, and three other people following a probe into suspected corruption, money laundering and other alleged crimes.

The others charged included a lawyer for Rybolovlev, Tetiana Bersheda, and the wife and son of a former Monaco justice minister, said Monaco prosecutor Sylvie Petit-Leclair.

She said she had no details about the specific charges filed against them.

The charges come in the wake of a judicial probe into suspected corruption, influence trafficking, money laundering, forgery and violating judicial secrecy, Petit-Leclair said, speaking by telephone from Monaco.

Police are also conducting searches and questioning people, she said, again without providing details.

Rybolovlev was taken into custody on Tuesday and released Wednesday, she said.

His house and other properties were searched, she added.