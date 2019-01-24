FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
2 teens plead guilty in Delaware woman’s shooting death

 
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Two teens whose first murder trial in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Delaware woman ended in mistrial have pleaded guilty to related charges.

The News Journal reports that 18-year-old Deonta Carney and 18-year-old Abdullah Brown faced a second trial in connection with Kenshall “KeKe” Anderson’s 2016 death, but reached plea agreements instead. Carney pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide on Tuesday and Brown pleaded guilty to manslaughter and a weapons charge on Wednesday.

Charges including first-degree murder were dropped.

Brown and Carney were both 16 at the time of Anderson’s death. Investigators don’t believe she was targeted.

The mistrial was declared last April when one juror failed to attend the second full day of deliberations.

Both teens will be sentenced later this year.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com