Former correction officers union official accused of theft

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a corrections officer stole more than $6,000 in donations raised to honor a colleague who died of cancer.

Burlington County prosecutors say Ann Inman is charged with theft. The 36-year-old Lumberton resident turned herself in this week and was later released.

Inman was the treasurer of a union representing county corrections officers. Authorities say she kept $6,365 in donations that were raised from a March 2017 fundraiser.

Authorities say the money was supposed to be deposited into the union’s bank account and then donated to the cancer center that treated the colleague. But the prosecutor’s office launched a probe earlier this year after union officials learned the money was never deposited.

Inman’s attorney, John Brennan of Mount Laurel, told NJ.com that “no money was taken” or used improperly.