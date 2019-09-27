Mexico finds rumors, bodies, but not 43 missing students

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mexico finds rumors, bodies, but not 43 missing students

By MARÍA VERZA
 
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Five years after 43 students were kidnapped by police and turned over to a drug gang, Mexican authorities hunting for them say they have found dozens of clandestine graves and 184 bodies, but none of the missing students.

Alejandro Encinas, the administration’s top human rights official, said Thursday that searches based on tips continue at two points, one of them a garbage dump.

Encinas said investigators have so far found about 200 clandestine burial sites and recovered 184 bodies, none of them the students. Most are believed to be victims of drug gangs or kidnappers, but only 44 have been identified.

Both Encinas and President Andres Manuel López Obrador wore T-shirts at a morning news conference that read, “Ayotzinapa, 5 years, I’m for the Truth.”

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court’s student loan decision will lower US deficit according to new White House projection
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Capitol building, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee on Friday, July 28, 2023, wouldn't say whether his proposal to keep firearms away from dangerous people has enough support inside Tennessee's Republican-dominant Statehouse to survive the upcoming special legislative session. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Tennessee governor declines to say if he has enough votes for gun proposal
VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy, left, and Gov. Roy Cooper participate in a a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, July 28, 2003, at the future site of a VinFast plant, an electric vehicle manufacturer, in Moncure, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Vietnam car maker begins build for North Carolina electric vehicle plant that will employ thousands

Later, some of the students’ parents were invited to the floor of Congress, where the names of the 43 were read aloud, followed by chants of “Find them alive!”

On Thursday afternoon, the families and supporters marched to Mexico City’s main square. What began as a peaceful procession was marred by a small number of hooded vandals who broke windows, painted graffiti on walls and set fires at some businesses along the march’s path.

The families condemned the destruction, but expressed frustration about the long wait for answers about their children’s disappearance.

“With only discourse and nice words we’re not going arrive at the truth,” said Mario César González, a father of a missing student. “We have to be a little more forceful.”

Luz María Telumbre marched with a photograph of her missing son hanging from her neck. “They need to hurry up with the truth,” she said.

The 43 teachers’ college students were detained by local police in the southern state of Guerrero in September 2014.

Investigators say police handed the students over to members of the Guerreros Unidos gang who purportedly killed and burned them. However, charred bone fragments found at one garbage dump have been fully matched to only one student, while another student was a partial or probable match.

Encinas said that investigators have combed through records of calls made with the students’ cellphones and concluded the students themselves were never in contact with a rival gang, as the Guerreros Unidos had reportedly believed.

Encinas said there was no evidence that the students, or their bodies, ever left Guerrero state.

Authorities have continued to receive tips, including one from a local vigilante who recently claimed to know where the bodies are.

The legal cases against the 142 people arrested in the disappearances have largely fallen apart because police and prosecution agents in the previous administration allegedly tortured the suspects or violated their rights.

At least half the suspects now have been freed. Nobody has yet been convicted.

“It is a feeling of powerlessness because of the impunity, because we know that a lot of the people who may be freed, a lot of them may have played a role in these events,” said Santiago Aguirre, director of the human rights center known as Prodh and a lawyer for victims’ relatives.