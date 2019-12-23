U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Ex-state police trooper gets probation in OT theft scandal

 
BOSTON (AP) — A former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant pleaded guilty on Monday to his role in an overtime theft scandal that has embroiled the department, prosecutors said.

John Giulino, 69, of Lanesborough, was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty in Suffolk Superior Court to larceny, procurement fraud and public employee standards of conduct violation charges, the attorney general’s office said.

Giulino was paid more than $28,000 for nearly 280 hours of overtime he did not work in 2015 and 2016, prosecutors said.

In addition to the probation, he was ordered to pay restitution and perform 100 hours of community service. The attorney general’s office had requested up to two years in prison for Giulino.

At the time of the offenses, Giulino was a supervisor in the now disbanded Troop E, which oversaw traffic enforcement along the Massachusetts Turnpike.

In an attempt to conceal his misconduct, Giulino at times submitted falsified traffic citations to make it appear they had been issued during his overtime shifts, when in fact they were not issued during overtime shifts or never issued at all, prosecutors said.