AP Interview: Franco grandson blasts Spain over exhumation

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

AP Interview: Franco grandson blasts Spain over exhumation

By ARITZ PARRA
 
Share

MADRID (AP) — The grandson of late dictator Gen. Francisco Franco said that Thursday’s planned exhumation of his grandfather’s body is a “profanation” and that Spain’s interim government wants to turn it into a rally before a Nov. 10 general election.

Francisco Franco Martínez-Bordiú spoke to The Associated Press hours before Franco’s remains were due to be moved from a grandiose mausoleum to a more discreet cemetery.

“It’s an all-out desecration,” said Franco Martínez-Bordiú, accusing Supreme Court judges who ruled in favor of the government — the Catholic Church and center-right Spanish parties who didn’t impede the reburial — of being accomplices of prime minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialists’ plan.

The government, he said, “had to hop over several obstacles with the complicity of those people to arrive on time and be able to use the exhumation as part of the electoral campaign.”

Other news
FILE - A makeshift memorial to Katherine Janness is seen at the entrance to Piedmont Park, Aug. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. Atlanta police renewed calls Friday, July 28, 2023, for the public's help to try to solve the gruesome stabbing death of the woman who was walking her dog at a popular park two years earlier, a killing that stoked fear across the city. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)
2 years after a woman and her dog were slain in an Atlanta park, police renew calls for public help
AP News Verification
Claims of roadside workers being given fentanyl-laced water by strangers are without merit
Park guests stroll past the statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Friday, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney is asking a Florida judge to toss out a lawsuit filed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees to Disney World's governing district. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit against Disney’s efforts to neutralize governing district takeover

Spain, he said, “is under the dictatorship of political correctness.”

Associations of relatives of those who died in the 1936-39 Civil War and the ensuing dictatorship regard Franco’s presence at the gargantuan Valley of the Fallen as an insult.

The government says that it’s also against Spain’s standing as a modern democratic state and that no dictator should be enshrined in a state mausoleum. Sánchez had initially promised to get the exhumation done by the end of 2018, but he faced a long legal battle with Franco’s seven grandchildren and political opposition.

Franco Martínez-Bordiú, 64, and 21 other relatives will be attending Thursday’s exhumation behind closed doors and a private Mass at the reburial graveyard in the outskirts of Madrid. Authorities have banned protests in the area and cameras will only be allowed outside of both sites.

“What they want is to humiliate as much as possible,” said Franco Martínez-Bordiú, who criticized that the government has not allowed state honors in tomorrow’s ceremonies despite Franco having been Spain’s head of state and government for decades.

But the family has plans to use a Spanish flag with a black eagle, symbols associated with the Franco regime, over their grandfather’s coffin on Thursday, when the hearse heads from a helicopter to the Mingorrubio cemetery. The flag is the same used for the original burial on Nov. 23, 1975.

The Supreme Court last month granted the government the right to rebury the dictator’s remains in the Mingorrubio cemetery, where Franco’s late wife Carmen Polo has been resting since 1988, over the relatives’ choice of Madrid’s Almudena Cathedral, where they own a grave slot. Authorities feared the cathedral could become another pilgrimage site for nostalgic fascists.

Franco Martínez-Bordiú said the family planned to take their case to the European Court of Human Rights hoping to be granted permission to move Franco’s remains to the cathedral.

He also dismissed as a “lie” that relatives of victims buried alongside the dictator at the Valley of the Fallen had been asking for Franco’s removal from the site for decades.

“Nobody, or almost nobody, gives a damn where my grandfather is buried,” he said. “I’m not going to say that there isn’t somebody around, but both winners and losers (in the war) are all dead. Their grandchildren are being influenced by the media and the associations who represent their grandparents.”

Franco’s exhumation stems from amendments of a 2007 Historical Memory Law that aimed to seek redress for the estimated 100,000 Franco victims who are buried in unmarked graves across Spain, including thousands at the Valley of the Fallen.