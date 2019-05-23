Southern Indiana highway lanes reopen after sinkhole repairs

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — State transportation officials say a portion of a southern Indiana highway has reopened after it was closed because of a sinkhole .

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Wednesday night that the eastbound lanes of Interstate 265 in Floyd County between Charlestown Road and Interstate 65 were back open.

The lanes were closed early Wednesday after motorists reported a large pothole that turned out to be a sinkhole.

A contractor worked Wednesday to fill the sinkhole and repave the area.