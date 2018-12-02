FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Tulsa receives grant to help immigrants become citizens

 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa is among more than a dozen U.S. cities receiving grants to help immigrants become citizens.

Oklahoma’s second largest city will get $50,000 from a national group plus $25,000 from local donations to help immigrants with legal costs, test prep and other potential barriers to citizenship. Officials estimate Tulsa County is home to 10,000 legal permanent residents eligible to become citizens.

YWCA Tulsa will use America is Home grants from the National Partnership for New Americans and private donors to offer exam classes, English lessons and reliable information about the naturalization process.

Mayor G.T. Bynum has promoted a plan to help immigrants feel welcome in Tulsa. Other cities that got America is Home grants include Salt Lake City, Milwaukee, Birmingham, Alabama; and York, Pennsylvania.