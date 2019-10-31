Skeletal remains of man ID’d as Lake Havasu City transient

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Arizona say skeletal remains found last December in the desert north of Lake Havasu City have been identified as a known transient in the area.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of 23-year-old Jeffrey Russell Van Vliet.

They say skeletal remains of a human were located Dec. 15 east of Highway 95, but no identification was found near the decomposed body.

Tattoos on the body were rehydrated and posted on social media by the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Last week, an out-of-state family member of Van Vliet saw the posting and identified his unique tattoos on both forearms.

Authorities say dental records were obtained and the remains were positively identified as those of Van Vliet.