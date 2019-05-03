FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
‘Fatal Attraction’ killer Carolyn Warmus granted parole

 
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York schoolteacher who was convicted of killing her lover’s wife in a sensational case dubbed the Fatal Attraction murder has been granted parole.

Carolyn Warmus will be released from Bedford Hills prison as early as June 10 after a three-member panel of the state Parole Board granted her release. The decision was first reported in the Journal News .

Warmus, now 55, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in 1992 for the murder of Betty Jeanne Solomon.

Prosecutors said Warmus was having an affair with the victim’s husband, fellow teacher Paul Solomon, when she fired nine gunshots at Betty Jeanne Solomon in the victim’s home in Greenburgh, New York on Jan. 15, 1989.

Warmus’ first trial ended in a hung jury in 1991 with the jurors deadlocked 8-4 in favor of conviction. She was found guilty of second-degree murder a year later.

A key witness in the trial was New York City private investigator Vincent Parco, who testified that he had sold Warmus a .25-caliber handgun with a silencer days before the killing.

Warmus, the daughter of a wealthy Michigan insurance executive, has always maintained her innocence. She was denied parole when she first became eligible in 2017.

Mayer Morganroth, an attorney for Warmus, said in an email, “We are indeed pleased that release has been granted.” He said Warmus’ legal team would be busy putting “the particulars of her future” in place.

Paul Solomon declined to comment to the Journal News about Warmus’ parole.

The case was dubbed the Fatal Attraction killing after the 1987 movie starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas.