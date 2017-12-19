Virginia doctor sentenced to 30 years for running pill mill

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia doctor convicted of being a key player in an oxycodone pill mill operation has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 62-year-old Clarence Scranage Jr. of King George was sentenced Monday following his August conviction on 19 drug-related charges.

Scranage ran a pain-management practice in the Richmond area. Between 2011 and 2015, he wrote more than 1,200 prescriptions for more than 220,000, oxycodone pills. Some prescriptions were for people he never saw, according to prosecutors.

A co-conspirator was sentenced to 14 years in prison last week.