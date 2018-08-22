FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Borgata casino launches mobile sports betting in New Jersey

By WAYNE PARRY
 
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s Borgata casino has begun taking sports bets via mobile phones.

The casino launched mobile sports betting for Android phones shortly after noon Wednesday.

The first bet it took was $50 on the Philadelphia Eagles to win their season-opening game.

The Borgata says other mobile phones will be supported on its playMGM NJ Sports app shortly. It does not yet offer internet sports betting, though it hopes to eventually.

The casino’s parent company, MGM Resorts International, recently reached a deal with GVC Holding PLC to offer the new product.

“The joint venture’s rapid entry into this market puts it in a very good position to take market share,” said Adam Greenblatt, GVC’s director of corporate development and strategy.

The Borgata was the first Atlantic City casino to offer sports betting in June. Six casinos and two racetracks now offer it, with others still seeking approval from state regulators.

The Borgata, Ocean Resort, Bally’s, Harrah’s, Resorts and the Golden Nugget offer sports betting, along with the Monmouth Park and Meadowlands racetracks.

Gambling companies are racing to get approved by New Jersey regulators for online and mobile sports betting before the NFL season begins in about two weeks, predicting that the vast majority of customers will come through internet and phone use.

New Jersey gambling outlets took in $40.6 million in sports wagers in July, the first full month it was legal.

___

This story has been corrected to show that first bet was on Eagles to win season opener, not to win Super Bowl.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC