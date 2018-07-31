FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Indiana dairy agrees to penalty for manure fish kill

 
LYNN, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana dairy farm has agreed to pay a $9,600 civil penalty to settle complaints stemming from a manure spill that killed thousands of fish.

High Point Dairy has also agreed to reimburse the Indiana Department of Natural Resources $1,775 for damage to fish and wildlife that the April 2017 Wayne County spill caused.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says the farm’s manure lagoon was filled beyond capacity when it overflowed into a field tile that led to Fountain Creek, killing more than 3,500 fish.

An IDEM agreed order says the farm failed to report the spill and failed to monitor the lagoon’s capacity, among other shortcomings.

The farm’s owner, Robert White, tells The Star Press an estimated 5,000 gallons or less of manure leaked from the lagoon.

