Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

College Board rejects settling suit with fired JSU coach

 
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s College Board has rejected a proposed settlement of a lawsuit against Jackson State University by a former women’s basketball coach.

The Clarion-Ledger (http://on.thec-l.com/2cX6OeE) reports the board rejected the agreement with Denise Taylor Travis Thursday while meeting in Purvis.

The move could renew legal action in the case. JSU and Travis had agreed to end the dispute, pending approval by the College Board, which governs Mississippi’s eight public universities. Terms of the proposed settlement weren’t disclosed.

Alan Perry of Jackson, a member of the College Board, wouldn’t comment Monday on the board’s action.

Other news
FILE - Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, hold photos of those who died in a fire at a Mexican immigration detention center, behind, during a prayer vigil outside the center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April, 27, 2023. Four months after a fire in a Mexican immigration detention center at the border killed 40 migrants, some survivors are living in limbo at a Mexico City hotel, recovering from their injuries and awaiting the prosecution of their captors. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)
Survivors of Mexico’s worst migrant detention center fire stuck in limbo, unable to support families
Frances Tiafoe of the US plays a return to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Frances Tiafoe launches a charitable fund at the tennis center where he grew up
FILE - The Capitol Dome and East Front of the of the House of Representatives is seen in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. This year's projected government budget deficit has jumped by $130 billion, due in part to a proposed change to student loan repayment plans and a series of bank rescues organized by federal regulators, the Congressional Budget Office said Friday.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Congress didn’t pass law allowing consumers to erase negative credit information after two years

In December 2013, a jury ruled in favor of Travis’ claim that the university breached her contract and awarded her $182,000. The jury dismissed her sexual discrimination and retaliation claims. Also, in the same case, U.S. District Court Judge Henry T. Wingate ruled in August 2014 in favor of Taylor’s claim of emotional pain and suffering in her invasion of privacy claim and awarded her $200,000.

JSU had filed a motion seeking a new trial or as an alternative for the court to reduce the $382,000 awarded to Travis. Also, Travis had asked for a new trial on her retaliation claim. Without a settlement, U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate could rule on those motions. He heard arguments on those issues earlier this year.

Travis, who used the last name Taylor while at JSU, coached from 2001 to 2011 and led the program to the 2008 SWAC Tournament title. Her contract was renewed in 2010 for four years with her salary set at $91,000 a year. The university fired Taylor in June 2011 after Carolyn Meyers became JSU president.

In court papers, JSU said it officially terminated Travis’ employment pursuant to the “for cause” provision of her contract for breaking reimbursement rules and mistreating students.

Taylor’s attorney, Nick Norris, said in court papers that his client never admitted she misappropriated funds and mistreated athletes. He said Travis’ argument was that she followed JSU’s instructions on how funds were handled, and denied she mistreated athletes. Norris also said the university invaded Travis’ privacy when it disclosed information to The Clarion-Ledger in a public records request.

The Clarion-Ledger found in January that JSU spend about $206,000 in legal fees on the case from 2011 to 2015.

___

Information from: The Clarion-Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com