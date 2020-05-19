U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Ex-felon shot by Sparks police on I-80 had handgun in truck

 
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County sheriff’s detectives have filed additional charges against a 38-year-old ex-felon they say was in possession of a gun before he was shot by Sparks police following a chase on Interstate 80 two weeks ago.

Joseph Patrick Williams was being held Monday in the Washoe County Jail on $250,000 cash-only bond on more than a dozen charges.

Sparks police say Williams rammed an officer’s car and fled while police were investigating a theft May 5 on Victorian Avenue.

Officers reported a noise that may have been gunfire during the pursuit that ended when an officer shot Williams about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Sparks near Derby Dam about 1 a.m.

New charges include ex-felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of assault on an officer. The sheriff’s office said Monday a handgun was found inside his truck.

It’s not clear if he fired the weapon. No officers were hurt, but the sheriff’s office conducting the officer-involved shooting investigation said Monday preliminary results indicate the Sparks officers were in fear of immediate bodily harm.

Williams also faces 10 unrelated counts of violating an extended protection order related to domestic violence. Washoe County court records don’t list the name of a defense attorney.