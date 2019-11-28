Changes at Nevada mine company after fatal worker bus crash

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Changes at Nevada mine company after fatal worker bus crash

 
Share

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — The head of a Nevada mining company says they’re taking steps to address safety and emergency response concerns after a truck hauling ore collided this summer with a bus carrying employees to a gold mine near Carlin, killing the two drivers and injuring 20 others.

Nevada Gold Mines Executive Managing Director Greg Walker said they’ve been working with private contractors who were operating the vehicles to ensure proper fatigue management and consulting with state transportation officials to address safety concerns on the canyon road where the crash occurred.

They’re also developing better ways to assist workers in the aftermath of such tragedies.

“We found that we were wanting in emotional support and trauma counseling,” he told the Elko Daily Free Press.

Other news
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonah Heim during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits majors-leading 39th home run against Blue Jays, extends HR streak to 3 at-bats
FILE - Head football coach Bob Wager, left, and linebacker Morice Blackwell greet each other with elbow taps during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Nebraska tight ends coach Wager announced his resignation Friday, July 28, 2023, after being cited on suspicion of drunken driving. First-year head coach Matt Rhule hired Wager after Wager spent 17 seasons as head coach at Arlington (Texas) Martin High. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager resigns after being cited for suspicion of drunken driving

Nevada Gold Mines set up an account and contributed funds to match any employee donations received in support of employees affected by the crash. Walker said this fundraising effort concluded in early November, and a total of $117,000 was raised for the families.

As of Nov. 1, 11 people involved in the accident had not yet returned to work because of the physical or emotional effects of the accident.

“Our emergency response was pretty good. We found a few weaknesses which we could fix. But the main weakness was we were not able to respond very well to providing the emotional support for the employees. So we are addressing that,” Walker said.

“We really struggled to get somebody here in a timely fashion to be able to deal with the trauma that people were put through. Not just the people on the bus, but there were two buses behind, and those two buses responded to the event straightaway. So there were a lot of people traumatized. And then you’ve got the workers who had their friends and workmates who were injured.

Walker said his company has changed its schedules and has asked mine suppliers to also change their schedules to reduce the number of trucks on the road when buses are traveling to and from the mines.

“And we’ve been working with the Nevada Department of Transportation to do a review of what we call the canyon roads,” Walker said. “Between Gold Quarry and Goldstrike the road goes up through a winding canyon, and there have been a number of incidents there.”

“There are simple things, like we put flashing lights before you get to the corner saying slow down, and changes like that, but really it needs an engineering fix. That corner needs to be fixed.”

Nevada Gold Mines also is also looking into alternative ways of hauling in order to get the trucks off of the road.

“We’re looking at whether we can put a spur rail system in from the main rail system and rail into the mine sites from the back. We’ve also looked at building our own dedicated roads through the back country to get off the state and federal roads.”

___

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com