1 killed, 1 seriously injured after buggy hit by car

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and another seriously injured after a car struck a horse and buggy on a Pennsylvania highway.

State police in Huntingdon County said a vehicle heading west on William Penn Highway in Henderson Township hit the rear of the buggy shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle then hit a parked vehicle outside a Kwik Fill and plowed into the building, coming to a stop with its front end inside the store.

Police said one occupant of the buggy was pronounced dead at the scene and another was flown to UPMC Altoona for treatment of injuries that police called serious. The name of the person killed wasn’t immediately released. The driver of the parked car was taken a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

This story has been corrected to show the accident happened on a Pennsylvania highway, not a Philadelphia highway.