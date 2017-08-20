FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

1 killed, 1 seriously injured after buggy hit by car

 
Share

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and another seriously injured after a car struck a horse and buggy on a Pennsylvania highway.

State police in Huntingdon County said a vehicle heading west on William Penn Highway in Henderson Township hit the rear of the buggy shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle then hit a parked vehicle outside a Kwik Fill and plowed into the building, coming to a stop with its front end inside the store.

Police said one occupant of the buggy was pronounced dead at the scene and another was flown to UPMC Altoona for treatment of injuries that police called serious. The name of the person killed wasn’t immediately released. The driver of the parked car was taken a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

___

This story has been corrected to show the accident happened on a Pennsylvania highway, not a Philadelphia highway.