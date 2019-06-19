FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Prosecutor adds 22 St. Louis officers to exclusion list

By JIM SALTER
 
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis’ top prosecutor has added 22 more names to a list of city police officers who are not allowed to bring cases to her office, after a national group accused the officers of posting racist and anti-Muslim comments on social media.

The 22 new names brings to 59 the total number of officers on Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s “exclusion list” that she first announced in August. Gardner has said the original list included officers with credibility concerns, but declined to elaborate.

Gardner said seven of the newly-added officers are permanently banned from presenting cases for warrants. The other 15 will be reviewed to consider conditions of reinstatement.

The Philadelphia-based Plain View Project studied thousands of Facebook posts from St. Louis and seven other jurisdictions as part of a project that began in 2017. Details were released this month. Forty-three of the 3,500 accounts viewed by the group were tied to St. Louis, with 22 of those involving current officers and 21 former officers.

Other news
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland, Thursday, July 27, 2023. A cargo ship packed with nearly 3,000 cars was still ablaze Thursday close to a world-renowned bird habitat off the Dutch coast as firefighters and salvage crews waited for the flames to subside before attempting to board the vessel. (Kustwacht Nederland/Coast Guard Netherlands via AP)
Salvage crews wait for chance to board a freighter burning for 2 days off the Dutch coast
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
This photo taken by drone shows the remains of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines on, Friday, July 28, 2023. The small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, leaving several people dead while others were rescued, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippine ferry was overloaded when it flipped over, leaving 27 dead, official says

Some of the posts support roughing up protesters or mock foreign accents. Others display the Confederate flag and question whether Black History Month is racist.

“When a police officer’s integrity is compromised in this manner, it compromises the entire criminal justice system and our overall ability to pursue justice,” Gardner said in a news release late Tuesday. “After careful examination of the underlying bias contained in those social media posts, we have concluded that this bias would likely influence an officer’s ability to perform his or her duties in an unbiased manner.”

Gardner’s move comes amid longstanding tension with police. Gardner, who is black, was elected in November 2016 after campaigning to rebuild trust in the criminal justice system at a time when the St. Louis area was still healing from the events in nearby Ferguson, where a white police officer shot and killed an unarmed black teenager, Michael Brown, two years earlier.

She has been at odds with the city’s law enforcement establishment virtually since taking office.

Gardner’s original exclusion list announced in August contained more than two dozen officers. Gardner’s spokeswoman said additional officers were added to the list later and the new names bring the total to 59 — roughly 5% of the city’s approximate 1,100 commissioned officers.

In addition to the ban on presenting cases, search warrants will not be approved for investigations involving officers on the list, Gardner said.

In response to the report on the Facebook postings, St. Louis police pulled several officers off the streets, launched an internal investigation and ordered sensitivity training for officers. The city said it would require additional training on discrimination, harassment and social media rules for all 7,200 of its civil service employees.

Police Sgt. Keith Barrett said the internal investigation is ongoing but declined comment on Gardner’s action adding officers to the exclusion list.

In a letter to Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards and Police Chief John Hayden, Gardner said the social media statements were “shocking and beneath the dignity of someone who holds such a powerful position, especially those comments that advocate violence.”

JIM SALTER
Jim Salter is the AP correspondent in St. Louis.