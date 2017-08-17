Montana man admits to New Year’s Eve killing

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
GLASGOW, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has admitted to killing a woman who was stabbed, beaten with a tire iron, struck by a car and left unconscious in the road on New Year’s Eve.

The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2w5fQBq ) 29-year-old Jay Witkowski of Shepherd pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide Wednesday in the death of 31-year-old Evelynn Garcia. A plea agreement recommends a 70-year term when Witkowski is sentenced in October.

The two people who found Garcia told deputies they saw a car speeding away. Garcia died on Jan. 3. An autopsy found she had stab wounds in her throat and chest and a fractured skull.

Investigators said Witkowski’s car had a broken windshield and blood inside and out. Officers also found a bloody tire iron.

Court records say Witkowski told investigators he had used meth and marijuana on New Year’s Eve.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com