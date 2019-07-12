Lake Thompson area residents still dealing with flooding

DE SMET, S.D. (AP) — Hundreds of residents in eastern South Dakota are still dealing with floodwater more than two months after spring storms caused widespread damage.

Main access roads in Kingsbury County’s Lake Thompson area are damaged or under water. Property owner Jim Knight says many residents are concerned because if a need for emergency services would arise, the first responders would have no access. Knight and his family use a four-wheeler to make their way through two feet of floodwater to buy groceries.

The Argus Leader reports Knight and other residents are hoping state and county leaders will agree to clear out vegetation and sediment buildup that is clogging the lake’s outlet. That would allow a small amount of water to flow, but not flood other areas along the Vermillion River, into which Lake Thompson flows.

