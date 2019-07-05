FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

37 Cambodians deported in US move decried as 2nd punishment

 
Share

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Thirty-seven people who migrated to the United States decades ago have been forcibly deported to Cambodia after committing felonies.

The deportees, who arrived at Phnom Penh International Airport on Thursday, were the latest returned to Cambodia under a 2002 agreement. Cambodia has had rocky relations with the U.S. and informally suspended the program in 2017, but it resumed last year. More than 500 other Cambodians have already been repatriated.

U.S. law allows the repatriation of immigrants who have been convicted of felonies and have not become American citizens. Critics of the deportation policy say many of those convicted fell into crime as a result of social dislocation and culture shock.

Human Rights Watch on Friday condemned the deportations as a second punishment for people who may have difficulty integrating into Cambodian society because many have spent most of their lives in the United States. In some cases, the returnees have never lived in Cambodia, having been born to refugees.

Other news
Shoppers peruse a display of Rainer cherries at a Costco warehouse Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. On Friday, The Commerce Department issues its June report on consumer spending. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
An inflation gauge that is closely tracked by the Fed falls to its lowest level in more than 2 years
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Tim Scott criticizes Ron DeSantis over Florida’s new slavery curriculum
Australia's Usman Khawaja plays a shot during the second day of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Australia grinds away to cut England’s lead to 168 in the final Ashes test

“Most of these deportees are refugee children born decades ago in the Thai camps from parents who fled the Khmer Rouge regime. They have spent their entire lives in the U.S. and know nothing else. So, despite the fact they are Khmer, these deportations are like sending them to a strange land,” said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of the U.S.-based rights group.

“Such deportations are totally unjust, it’s like they are being doubly punished for crimes committed in the U.S. — first with imprisonment, and then involuntary exile for the rest of their life, separated from their families and everything they have known in their lives,” he added.

U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement said the 37 are convicted criminals repatriated following their final removal order in accordance with immigration court proceedings. ICE said in a statement that their crimes included murder, rape, child abuse, assault, drug offenses, robbery, forgery, resisting arrest and auto theft.

The deportation flight took these criminals “off our streets and made our communities safer,” said Jeffrey Lynch, ICE’s acting assistant director for removals.

Some of the deportees told Human Rights Watch they were not allowed to pack a suitcase or say goodbye to their families before they were forced to board the plane, Robertson said.

“The U.S. should be considering these people’s strong ties to the U.S. and significantly revise this policy on human rights and humanitarian grounds. The U.S. must also end the outrageous and unacceptable treatment some deportees face leading up to their deportations,” Robertson said.