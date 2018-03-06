FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Woman who died skiing ‘lifted everyone who was around her’

By EVERTON BAILEY JR.
 
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — When Nicole Panet-Raymond’s family found out she was missing on Mt. Bachelor in Bend, they loaded their car with ski gear, helmet lights and shovels to join the search and rescue effort.

Searchers found the 19-year-old’s body before her family arrived from Portland.

The University of Oregon sophomore from Portland was one of two people who died Friday on Mt. Bachelor after they separately fell into holes at the base of trees.

Nicole Panet-Raymond was an avid skier and adventurer who hoped one day to practice international law, her father said. She had a knack for striking up a conversation with anyone.

Other news
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the ceremony of the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Busan, South Korea. (Kim Min-Hee/Pool Photo via AP)
North Korean leader Kim shares center stage with Russian, Chinese delegates at military parade
FILE - A man from Colombia holds his son as he waits to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. Immigration advocates may file a lawsuit alleging that an online appointment system at border crossings fails to meet U.S. obligations to make asylum available to people fleeing persecution, the latest legal challenge to the Biden administration's border policies. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
As illegal crossings drop, the legal challenges over Biden’s US-Mexico border policies grow
FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023. A jury found Schabusiness guilty Wednesday, July 26, of killing and dismembering a former boyfriend and scattering his body parts at various locations. (Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP, File)
Green Bay woman wasn’t mentally ill when she killed and dismembered a former boyfriend, jury finds

“There’s just waves of pain and anguish that are unending. It comes and subsides and then it comes and crashes upon you again,” Marc Panet-Raymond said Monday. “There’s no pain like losing a child. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”

The father said the family received a call Friday afternoon from one of Nicole Panet-Raymond’s friends who went skiing with her and the friend told them the group had lost track of her on the mountain. She was reported missing around 3:30 p.m., according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier that day, Alfonso Braun, a 24-year-old snowboarder from Bend, was discovered in another tree well in the West Bowls, an expert-level area. He was taken off the mountain by emergency responders and died about an hour later.

The last skiing-related death at Mt. Bachelor was in 2015, when a 29-year-old Bend man died after hitting a tree. The last death on the mountain involving a tree well occurred in 2002, according to the Bend ski resort.

Nicole Panet-Raymond had been skiing since she was 3, her father said.

She attended Rieke Elementary School and St. Mary’s Academy, graduating in 2016. She played sports, tennis and soccer, and musical instruments, the flute and ukulele. She read three to four books a week.

She wasn’t afraid to be “a goofball,” her father said. In third grade, she broke her left front tooth, and would regularly take her tooth bridge out to elicit laughs among friends.

She was studying at the University of Oregon’s Robert D. Clark Honors College as an international studies and Spanish double major, according to Marc Panet-Raymond. He said she planned to study in Spain in the fall and had already been to Norway, Finland and other European countries, partly through friendships she’d maintained with foreign exchange students who had lived with their family.

Panet-Raymond said he and his family were still too stricken with grief to attend a candlelight vigil Saturday at Rieke Elementary School, where Nicole attended. He said they’ve been heartened to see photos of the vigil showing at least 100 people who attended. St. Mary’s Academy held a prayer service for the teen on Monday.

“It helped show to us not only the breadth of the impact she had on people, but the depth as well,” Marc Panet-Raymond said. “She was a real, genuine person who was very confident in who she was and lifted everyone who was around her.”

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com