Report: More than 400 structurally deficient Oregon bridges

 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A new report says there are more than 400 structurally deficient bridges in Oregon.

KOIN reports that the American Road & Transportation Builders Association recently released its 2019 Bridge Report. Of the 8,161 bridges in Oregon, 422 or 5.2% are classified as structurally deficient - which means one of the key elements is in “poor or worse condition.”

Oregon’s number is slightly up from 2014 when 403 bridges were in need of crucial repairs. The state has identified needed repairs on 2,007 bridges, which would cost an estimated $1.8 billion.

The most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Oregon include Bull Run Road over Bull Run River in Clackamas County and the Morrison Bridge.