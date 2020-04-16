U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Man fatally shot by Platte County deputy after family fight

 
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming deputy has fatally shot a man authorities say was holding a double-sided ax while they responded to a reported family fight earlier this month.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation identified the man Wednesday as David Cain, 36, in a prepared response to multiple requests for information on the shooting, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

The Platte County deputy involved was not named on the basis of a request by Sheriff Clyde Harris, agency interim director Forrest Williams said.

A member of the man’s family called 911 on April 1 to report a disturbance between two brothers at a house near Wheatland, authorities said.

Cain was reportedly already holding the ax and confronted the deputy when he arrived, agency officials said, despite the officer telling Cain to drop the weapon. The deputy shot Cain, who was later pronounced dead at Platte County Memorial Hospital, officials said.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave as routine procedure.

Undersheriff Grady Winders has declined to comment the on the shooting. Neither Harris nor Winders immediately responded to a request for comment Thursday.

The agency expects to present its investigative report to Platte County Attorney Doug Weaver within two weeks. Weaver has declined to comment on the case.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is authorized under state law to investigate drug and organized crime that crosses into multiple jurisdictions. The attorney general and the governor can also assign the agency to assist other law enforcement agencies and local prosecutors.