New exhibit at Indianapolis library focuses LGBTQ history

 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new exhibit at downtown Indianapolis’ public library is shining a spotlight on the history of the LGBTQ community.

The exhibit that opened Thursday at Central Library contains more than 7,000 books and other items that illuminate LGBTQ history, culture and stories. The display includes a plaque dedicated to those who contributed to it over the past three decades.

The items from the Chris Gonzalez Library and Archives are now a permanent library exhibit. Gonzalez was a community activist and founder of the Indiana Youth Group, an LGBTQ support organization. He died in 1994.

Indy Pride executive director Chris Handberg says the exhibit allows the LGBTQ community to tell its stories out in the open for the first time.