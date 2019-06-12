Man arrested in Albuquerque killing of Native American woman

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police have arrested a man in the 2017 killing of a Native American woman who was fatally stabbed and found decapitated in a ditch.

Police and court records say 31-year-old Andrew Garcia Jr. was arrested Monday and remained jailed Wednesday on suspicion of murder in the killing of 39-year-old Audra Wills.

Her death stirred concern among advocates for the homeless and Native American community in Albuquerque.

Police say two friends of Garcia, 30-year-old Eric Emerson and 33-year-old Damaris Marquez, were arrested on suspicion of tampering with evidence. They’re accused of disposing of Willis’ body.

Court records don’t list defense attorneys who could comment on the allegations.

Deputy Police Chief Art Gonzalez said the arrests capped “a long and arduous investigation” and he credited the lead detective for persevering.