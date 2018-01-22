FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Connecticut senators oppose budget continuation agreement

 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s two Democratic U.S. senators say they’re not supporting an agreement to reopen the federal government because it “shortchanges” the state’s needs and priorities.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy issued a joint statement on Monday, explaining why they aren’t voting for the three-week extension of funding that could end the three-day federal government shutdown.

The senators say Connecticut is harmed by the continuing budget resolution “in unique ways” because it “fails to adequately support our national defense, opioid treatment, disaster relief or community health centers.”

They say it also leaves immigrant “Dreamers” without certainty about their futures.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, says he believes a vote will be held later on the Obama-era program giving temporary resident status to young immigrants living in the country illegally.