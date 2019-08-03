Ex-Texas teacher, church leader, 66, charged with child porn

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
LINDEN, Texas (AP) — A 66-year-old retired middle school teacher and church youth leader in Northeast Texas has been arrested on 15 counts related to child pornography, including suspicious images on his church computer.

A Cass County grand jury Wednesday indicted Robert Dale Barkman of Atlanta, Texas, on five counts of promotion of child pornography, three counts of attempted promotion of child porn, five counts of possession of child porn and two counts of evidence tampering.

Authorities say Barkman was arrested Friday with bond set at just over $1 million. Jail records did not list an attorney representing Barkman, who was no longer in custody Saturday.

District Attorney Courtney Shelton says the investigation began in June after the images were found on the church computer. Other alleged sexually explicit photos were recovered from his personal computer.