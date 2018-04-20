Constitutionality of murder conviction upheld by high court

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of a man’s conviction for killing his 4-year-old son.

Forty-four-year-old Chris Miller was sentenced to life in prison for the death of his son, Jacob Miller, and an additional 50 years for aggravated assault in January 2013.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says the Supreme Court found Miller failed to show his attorney was ineffective and that the jury selection process was flawed.