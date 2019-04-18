FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Authorities: Deadly Illinois trailer fire intentionally set

 
GOODFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a mobile home fire that killed three children and two adults in central Illinois was intentionally set.

Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman said Thursday that the deaths will be ruled homicides and a juvenile is being questioned.

He previously ruled that the five died from smoke inhalation in the April 6 fire at the Timberline Mobile Home Park in the village of Goodfield, near Peoria.

Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger says he is awaiting final forensic results before filing charges.

The blaze killed 1-year-old Ariel Wall; 2-year-olds Rose Alwood and Damien Wall; 34-year-old Jason Wall; and 69-year-old Kathryn Murray.