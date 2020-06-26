Ex-boxing champ Roberto Durán tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Ex-boxing champ Roberto Durán tests positive for coronavirus

 
Share

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panamanian boxer Roberto Durán, who held world championships in four weight classes during his more than three-decade career, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has had only mild symptoms so far, one of his sons said Thursday.

Robin Durán said his 69-year-old father was tested after going to a private hospital with cold symptoms.

“At the moment he’s not having symptoms beyond a cold. We’ll be passing on more information over the days,” the son wrote on his Instagram account.

He said he decided to take his father to a hospital as a precaution, because one of his lungs hasn’t functioned at full capacity since a car crash in Argentina in 2001, an accident that led the boxer to retire.

Other news
Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers, left, congratulates relief pitcher Trevor May after the team's win over the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Gelof, Laureano homer to back Sears in the Athletics’ 8-5 victory over the Rockies
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, celebrates with Nicky Lopez at home plate after hitting a grand slam against the Minnesota Twins during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Witt’s grand slam in the 10th inning gives the Royals an 8-5 victory over the Twins
FILE - Puerto Rican boxer Felix Verdejo poses after his weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, June 10, 2016. A jury on Friday, July 28, 2023, found Verdejo guilty on two of four charges in the murder of Kelshla Rodriguez. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Ex-Puerto Rico boxer Félix Verdejo found guilty on two charges tied to death of his pregnant lover

Durán, who had the nickname “Hands of Stone” as a boxer from 1968 to 2001, is a sports icon in Panama and Latin America.

Beyond winning his four championship belts, he is remembered for his resounding victory over American boxing idol Sugar Ray Leonard in Montreal in 1980. Months later, they met in a rematch and Durán withdrew in the middle of a fight with the famous phrase “No mas"— “No more.”

Messages of encouragement began on social media for Durán, who is considered Panama’s sporting ambassador.

At the beginning of the pandemic in Panama, Durán encouraged Panamanians to comply with confinement measures and to follow the recommendations of wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

Panama has the most confirmed coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths in Central America. On Thursday, officials for the first time reported over 1,000 cases for the preceding 24 hours along with 17 more deaths. The country has had more than 29,000 confirmed cases, with more than 13,000 still active, and 564 deaths.