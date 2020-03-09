U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
University of Kansas Hospital has patient with coronavirus

By MARGARET STAFFORD
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman who is the first case of coronavirus in Kansas has been admitted to the University of Kansas Hospital for monitoring but is doing well, state and hospital officials said Monday.

State officials announced Saturday that a woman from Johnson County was the state’s first case of the virus, which causes COVID-19. The woman, who is under 50, traveled to the Northeast U.S. but officials have not released any other details about her travel.

Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said in a news conference with hospital officials Monday that she called ahead before arriving at the hospital.

She went directly to special rooms set up with negative airflow, which makes the potential of her spreading the virus “zero,” hospital officials said.

Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky
FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez, former UConn football player and older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Dennis is now facing federal threatening and stalking charges. Authorities say he threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. He was ordered held after his appearance Friday, July 28, 2023, in a Hartford federal court. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
Aaron Hernandez’s brother now facing federal charges over alleged threatening messages
Lee Hodges tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament at Tournament Players Club on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Lee Hodges leads the 3M Open, while Justin Thomas misses the cut to hurt his playoff hopes

The woman’s family members are in voluntary quarantine and are healthy, so Norman said he didn’t expect them to suffer any consequences from the disease. State officials had said previously the woman reported feeling ill March 1, started wearing a mask and was tested last Monday or Tuesday.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson, director of inpatient critical care and infectious diseases at the hospital, said procedures and protocols for treating infectious diseases were in place for this case.

“The patient did the right thing,” he said. “When the patient arrived here those procedures and protocols were followed very well and (the patient) continues to be in isolation at this time.”

Norman said he expects more cases in Kansas but he believes the state and hospitals are prepared, unless the number of cases increases exponentially. The state is conducting about four to six tests a day, with about 40 tests done so far, he said.

Kansas is estimating it will receive between $4 million and $6 million of the $8.3 billion approved by Congress to fight the spread of the diseases. It currently is spending about $200,000 a month, he said.

The University of Kansas Hospital currently has 38 rooms capable of handling coronavirus and could create more if needed, said Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer, who added that he believes all hospitals are making similar preparations.

With Kansas City set to host the Big 12 tournament this weekend, which draws thousands of people to the metropolitan area, the doctors urged everyone to practice safe practices, such as washing hands, sneezing into elbows, not touching your eyes or face and self-isolating if you feel ill.

At this point, Norman said he believes the tournament and other large public events should continue because there has been no community spread of the disease in western Missouri and eastern Kansas. He said it is difficult to balance quality of life and economic issues against potentially putting others at risk for the disease in these cases.

“I would favor moving ahead at his time,” he said. “But this is changing every day, so you’ll have to stay tuned.”

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.