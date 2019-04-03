FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Officials: Charge against woman beaten by man to be dropped

 
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas County district attorney’s office says it will not prosecute a black woman after police earlier had charged her with criminal mischief following a confrontation with a white man who beat her.

A spokeswoman for the office said Wednesday that it will not prosecute 24-year-old L’Daijohnique Lee on a criminal mischief charge.

Dallas police had charged Lee earlier this week following her confrontation last month with 30-year-old Austin Shuffield over a parking dispute.

Video recorded by a witness shows a man striking Lee with at least five blows to the head. Police say Lee shattered a windshield on Shuffield’s pickup moments after the assault.

Shuffield is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.

A police affidavit says Shuffield claimed to fear for his life after Lee threatened to call friends who would shoot him.