FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man charged with killing girlfriend said she shot first

 
Share

MILES CITY, Mont. (AP) — A 21-year-old eastern Montana man charged with killing his girlfriend told investigators he thought she shot him first. Court records say he “responded by unloading 18 rounds into her.”

Travis Jacob Doss is charged with deliberate homicide in the Jan. 25 death of 21-year-old Shania Raymond at a rural residence southwest of Miles City.

Court records say Doss reported they were arguing because he thought Raymond was cheating on him.

He said she went outside and he later went outside to urinate. He said he carried a loaded handgun because there are coyotes in the area. Doss told investigators he heard three gunshots and felt something hit him in the back of the head.

Doss is jailed with his bail set at $500,000. He has not entered a plea and an arraignment date has not been set.