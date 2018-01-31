Man charged with killing girlfriend said she shot first

MILES CITY, Mont. (AP) — A 21-year-old eastern Montana man charged with killing his girlfriend told investigators he thought she shot him first. Court records say he “responded by unloading 18 rounds into her.”

Travis Jacob Doss is charged with deliberate homicide in the Jan. 25 death of 21-year-old Shania Raymond at a rural residence southwest of Miles City.

Court records say Doss reported they were arguing because he thought Raymond was cheating on him.

He said she went outside and he later went outside to urinate. He said he carried a loaded handgun because there are coyotes in the area. Doss told investigators he heard three gunshots and felt something hit him in the back of the head.

Doss is jailed with his bail set at $500,000. He has not entered a plea and an arraignment date has not been set.