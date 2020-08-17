Kansas candidate admitting to revenge porn faces write-in

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Kansas candidate admitting to revenge porn faces write-in

By JOHN HANNA
 
Share

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A veteran Kansas House member said Monday that he’ll run a write-in campaign this fall after a narrow primary loss to a 19-year-old candidate who has been disowned by some Democrats for his incendiary social media posts and because he abused girls online when he was 14 years old.

Rep. Stan Frownfelter lost to challenger Aaron Coleman by 14 votes in their Kansas City, Kansas, district after officials in their home of Wyandotte County counted additional ballots that had been set aside because of questions about the voters’ eligibility. Coleman initially led by only five votes but picked up 16 votes Monday, against seven for Frownfelter, to make the tally 823-809.

Frownfelter could ask for a recount but said he expects instead to run a write-in campaign for the Nov. 3 general election. He said a recount would cost him up to $1,800, with little or no chance of success, when that money could be used to pay for a campaign mailer. No Republican candidate is on the ballot.

“I’m not much on quitting, so I’ll be out there until November,” Frownfelter said during an interview.

Other news
Boston Red Sox's Triston Casas, right, is congratulated by Alex Verdugo after Casas' home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Triston Casas homers, hits RBI double to lead Red Sox past Giants 3-2 for fifth straight win
Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Mariners score 4 runs in the 1st, cruise to a 5-2 win over the sliding Diamondbacks
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Santander hits 9th-inning homer to give Orioles 1-0 win over Yankees and spoil Judge’s return

Coleman, a dishwasher and community college student, has attributed his success in the race to his door-to-door campaigning after running on a liberal platform that includes universal health coverage, eliminating college tuition, defunding the police and legalizing marijuana. He said Monday that he “had no intention of winning” but only of raising important issues.

“I look forward to having the opportunity to knock on more doors than I ever have before,” he said during an interview. “People who actually live in Wyandotte County actually know me and my opponent, and they don’t get their information about us as candidates off of news headlines, so they’re not worried.”

Coleman garnered headlines for a social media post suggesting he would “laugh and giggle” if a former GOP state lawmaker died of COVID-19 and another post endorsing abortion up to the moment of birth. He apologized for the comments but said in an email Friday, “These issues are life and death.”

In a Facebook post in June, he acknowledged that allegations that he engaged in online bullying, blackmail and revenge porn were true. He said his past behavior targeting several middle-school girls was that of “a sick and troubled” 14-year-old and said Friday that he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after being confined in a closet for much of his time at elementary school — a claim the local school district has denied.

Frownfelter, a 69-year-old small business owner, first won the seat in 2006. He previously never had primary opposition and had no opponent at all in five of his seven past races.

“Mr. Coleman has continuously proven himself unfit to serve in the Kansas Legislature,” House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, a Wichita Democrat, said in a statement Monday, echoing a comment Friday from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna