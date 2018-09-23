FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Indiana task force to make alcohol recommendations

 
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana task force that’s conducting an in-depth review of the state’s alcohol laws is expected to recommend a boost in funding for the state agency that enforces alcohol consumption laws, rather than suggesting that Indiana expand cold beer sales.

The potential recommendation by the Indiana Alcohol Code Revision Commission would aim to create more tools for local governments to grant alcohol permits to bars and restaurants, and to generate more oversight for the resale market for alcohol permits, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Republican Sen. Ron Alting of Lafayette, a member of the commission, which is made of lawmakers and industry leaders, said the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission needs more funding to hire more officers, employees and to update technology.

But Alting, who acts as a gatekeeper to state alcohol laws as chairman of the Senate Public Policy Committee, also said that creating a more robust Alcohol Tobacco Commission that could more quickly and efficiently process permits and licenses while enforcing consumption laws could “absolutely” lead to an expansion of cold beer sales. The state agency currently has a $13 million budget but fewer than one excise officer per county. There are 74 officers to enforce laws in 92 counties.

Other news
A display for the Mega Millions lottery is seen at the Save 'N Time convenience store in Harahan, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is approaching $1 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million after months without a big winner
Air travelers make their way through the Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. A new Tennessee law that installs a state takeover of the board that oversees Nashville's airport has created confusion about who is actually running the facility. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Who’s in charge of Nashville’s airport? US and Tennessee officials disagree under a new state law
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, during a media conference ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Leclerc asks for patience from F1 drivers as rain threatens to hit Belgian GP at Spa

“You talk about bringing Sunday sales and cold beer sales into the 21st Century,” Alting said. “How about the most important thing is the enforcement body. They’re almost in the 18th Century.”

Indiana is the only state to regulate the sale of beer by temperature. The regulation limits carryout beer to package liquor stores and breweries.

“Cold beer sells much more than warm beer, for whatever reason,” said Scott Imus, executive director of the Indiana Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association.

The Senate Public Policy Committee is expected to meet Sept. 28 to consider recommendations for legislation in 2019.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com