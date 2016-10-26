Reno landscaper, mother bookkeeper sentenced for tax crimes

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The owner of a string of Reno landscaping businesses has been sentenced to 10 months in prison and ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution for violating federal employment tax laws.

His mother, who served as his bookkeeper, also was sentenced Monday to five years’ probation and three months house arrest for failing to file employment tax returns.

Together, Kyle Archie and Linda Archie must pay more than $1.2 million in restitution to the IRS.

Kyle Archie is the former part-owner of Reno Rock Inc., GKPA Inc. and D Rockeries Inc.

Federal prosecutors say he admitted collecting employment taxes from his workers’ wages but failed to turn them over to the IRS in 2008. They say his mother admitted failing to file employment tax returns or account for the withheld taxes from 2003-09.