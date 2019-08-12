FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
Russia-Ukraine war

TEGNA closes $535M TV, radio deal in Ohio, Indiana

 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Media company TEGNA says it’s closed the deal to acquire former Dispatch Broadcast Group television and radio properties in Columbus and Indianapolis.

The Tysons, Virginia-based company said in a release last week that its $535 million acquisition of Columbus’ WBNS-TV and WBNS-AM and WBNS-FM radio and WTHR-TV in Indianapolis that was announced in June has been completed.

The purchase marked the end of the Wolfe family media dynasty that had influenced Ohio’s capital city for more than a century

The TEGNA acquisition follows the sale of The Columbus Dispatch newspaper to GateHouse Media for $47 million in 2015.

TEGNA is one of two publicly traded companies created when Gannett Company split in 2015. The media company has 51 television stations and four radio stations in 43 markets