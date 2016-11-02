Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Moldova: pro-Russian candidate leads ahead of runoff

 
Share

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Final results from the first round of Moldova’s presidential election show a pro-Russian front-runner with a strong lead over a pro-European candidate before the Nov. 13 runoff.

The Central Election Commission said Wednesday that Igor Dodon won 47.98 percent of the vote to Maia Sandu’s 38.71 percent in Sunday’s ballot, coming top in a field of nine.

Both candidates tapped into widespread anger about high-level corruption. Dodon promises to restore ties with Russia, while ex-World Bank economist Sandu pledges to crack down on corruption.

Moldova’s president shapes the country’s foreign policy and appoints judges but major decisions need approval from Parliament, where pro-European politicians have a majority.

However, this is the first time Moldovans have directly elected a president in 20 years, giving the post more authority and influence.