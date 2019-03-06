FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Jury deadlocks on assault counts against ex-restaurant owner

 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jurors have acquitted a former Pittsburgh restaurant owner of simple assault and stalking but deadlocked on charges of sexual assault and burglary.

An Allegheny County judge Wednesday ordered a mistrial on those counts against 47-year-old Adnan Pehlivan and said a new trial would be rescheduled within 90 days.

Prosecutors alleged that Pehlivan — owner of now-closed Istanbul Sofra — stalked a woman and her friends from a bar to their home last May, then broke in and sexually assaulted her.

Defense attorney Lee Rothman contended that the alleged victim simply regretted a “hookup” and wanted to save herself the embarrassment.

Jurors had deliberated since about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, asking to hear the 911 call again and to see surveillance footage of the women entering and leaving the bar.