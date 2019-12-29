A Holocaust survivor is Dallas newspaper’s Texan of the Year

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

A Holocaust survivor is Dallas newspaper’s Texan of the Year

 
Share

DALLAS (AP) —

The Dallas Morning News said Sunday it named a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor as its Texan of the Year for being a source of hope and inspiration for his message of tolerance, fairness and forgiveness.

Dallas resident Max Glauben, who was born in Poland, speaks often about surviving the Warsaw Ghetto and Nazi concentration camps as Jew during World War II. Glauben, whose parents and brother were killed in the Holocaust, is one of the founders of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.

“At a time when hate crimes are rising, Max Glauben reminds us how hope can triumph over fear and kindness can overcome hatred when good people speak out,” said Dallas Morning News editorial page editor Brendan Miniter.

The museum this year moved into a new building that features a special theater where technology allows visitors to ask the image of Glauben questions.

The newspaper says its other finalists included Simone Biles for her strength as a gymnast and sexual abuse survivor, Botham Jean’s family for their “poise, fortitude and honesty” after his fatal shooting by a Dallas police officer; and the school superintendents in Odessa and El Paso for addressing student trauma after mass shootings in those cities.