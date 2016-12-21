Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
AG clears NYPD officer in fatal Yonkers shooting

 
NEW YORK (AP) — The state Attorney General’s office has cleared a New York City police officer of any wrongdoing in connection with the fatal shooting of a suspect following a wild car chase that ended in Yonkers.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the decision Wednesday, saying the use of force was justified and forensic evidence corroborated Officer Garthlette James’ account of the December 2015 shooting.

The pursuit started in the Bronx and crossed into the suburban city of Yonkers after police tried to stop a sedan driven recklessly by 35-year-old Miguel Espinal, of Queens.

After Espinal crashed into several vehicles, police chased the driver on foot into a county park.

The AG’s report says that during a struggle over James’ gun, Espinal reached for the firearm and was fatally shot by the officer.