New Orleans hit with flooding rain

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Afternoon thunderstorms dumped as much as 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of rain on parts of metropolitan New Orleans, prompting the closure of flooded streets.

National Weather Service meteorologist Gavin Phillips estimated that between 4 and 5 inches hit part of New Orleans between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday.

City officials said early estimates were that 4.9 inches (12.45 centimeters) fell in the Algiers neighborhood in 90 minutes. Floods snarled traffic in Algiers, parts of the Central Business District and the Uptown area.

In neighboring St. Bernard Parish, officials said in a news release that standing water prompted the temporary closure of two major thoroughfares.

The worst of the rain appeared over by 5 p.m. and rain chances were diminishing.