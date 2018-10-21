FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Novartis AG buys Indiana biotech startup Endocyte for $2.1B

 
Share

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Swiss drug giant Novartis AG has purchased a biotech startup co-founded by a Purdue University cancer researcher for $2.1 billion.

Under the deal announced Thursday, Novartis agreed to purchase Endocyte Inc. for $24 per share. That’s 54 percent more than Endocyte’s Wednesday closing price on the Nasdaq.

The Journal & Courier reports that the West Lafayette-based biotech company was built around the cancer research of Purdue chemistry professor Philip Low, who co-founded it in 1996.

The company, which has 75 employees in West Lafayette and Indianapolis, has developed an experimental therapy for advanced prostate cancer.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels called Endocyte’s sale “a landmark moment” for the university, which has been working for years to commercialize its researchers’ discoveries through new startups.

___

Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com