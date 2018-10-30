State troopers: 7 children hurt in Alabama school bus crash

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — State troopers say seven children have been injured in a school bus crash in Alabama.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesman Cpl. Jeremy Baker tells news outlets six children were released after being treated for minor injuries at a hospital in Florence. The seventh child was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Birmingham, but their condition wasn’t immediately clear.

Baker says the crash happened Monday afternoon in the Zip City community in Lauderdale County. He says the bus ran off the road, hit a ditch and struck a tree.

Troopers declined to say which school the children attend. They are continuing to investigate.